Here’s another good news from the world of showbiz. The stunning Bipasha Basu is pregnant! Popular Bollywood couple, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover, is reportedly expecting their first child together. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the soon-to-be parents would be making the official announcement soon. Karan Singh Grover Shares Wedding Film as He Wishes Wife Bipasha Basu On Their Sixth Marriage Anniversary (Watch Video).

Bipasha Basu Pregnancy

