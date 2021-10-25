The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have dropped the trailer of the film and it is indeed a laughter riot. The original Bunty (Saif Ali Khan) and Babli (Rani Mukerji) are back in action to battle with new con artists who have also taken the brand name Bunty (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Babli (Sharvari). And among these fabulous four there is one more person who has joined the force and that’s Pankaj Tripathi, who’d be seen in the role of a cop. This Varun V Sharma’s directorial looks like an entertaining ride and we just cannot wait for the film to release in cinemas!

Watch The Trailer Of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)