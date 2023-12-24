Diana Penty is all set to celebrate Christmas 2023! The actress took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of her decorated home. It gives glimpses of the Xmas tree and crib, representing the nativity scene. These pictures posted by Diana are perfect ideas for Xmas décor. Diana’s festive photos not only showcase the festive decorations but also exude a sense of joy and togetherness, spreading cheer among her followers. Alia Bhatt Spreads Festive Cheer With a ‘Meowy Christmas’ Photo on Instagram!

Christmas Crib

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Christmas Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)