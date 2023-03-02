According to reports Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel will tie the knot on March 18. The pair will also be relocating to Kenya, Africa for a few years, according to a post they shared earlier in February. Dalljiet and Nikhil exchanged rings on January 3 in Nepal. Dalljiet Kaur Opens Up About Moving to Kenya With Fiancé Nikhil Patel, Says ‘Everything Is About To Change for the Better’.

View Dalljiet and Nikhil Marriage Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)