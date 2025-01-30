The box office performance of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, has been impressive in its opening week. The war drama earned INR 15.30 crore on its opening day (January 24), followed by INR 26.30 crore on January 25 and INR 31.60 crore on January 26, which was also Republic Day. Despite a slight dip on Monday (January 27) with INR 8.10 crore, the film continued to perform well, earning INR 6.30 crore on January 28 and INR 6.60 crore on January 29. Sky Force has accumulated a total of INR 94.20 crore in these six days, and is expected to cross the INR 100 crore mark in the coming days. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!

‘Sky Force’ Movie Collection

#SkyForce sees an upward trend on Wednesday [vis-à-vis Tuesday], with evening and night shows seeing better occupancy... Inches closer to the ₹ 💯 cr mark. With #Deva releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how #SkyForce holds up in the coming week, especially in the… pic.twitter.com/BdjD5CuGgz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2025

