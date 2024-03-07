The news of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan performing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash will go down in history. However, a recent deepfake video has been circulating online that sees the Khans being dressed in traditional Indian attire typically worn by women, participating in sangeet ceremony. They are seen with covered heads and playful expressions, alongside a deepfake of Anant Ambani as the groom. While some found the video humorous, it also highlights the potential of AI-generated videos to mislead and potentially cause harm. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan Fall Victim to Deepfake Video That Was Used to Troll Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan - WATCH.

AI-Generaed Video Of SRK, Salman, Aamir And Anant Ambani

