The Jio World Plaza is located at the heart of Mumbai, in Bandra Kurla Complex. The grand launch ceremony of Jio World Plaza took place on October 31. The event was a star-studded affair with a host of B-town stars, supermodels and other eminent personalities seen in attendance. Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and many other celebrities graced the event in style. Take a look at the videos where celebs are seen posing for the paparazzi at the red carpet and a few others hitting the ramp during the launch event. Kareena Kapoor Khan Greets Mukesh Ambani As She Arrives at Jio World Plaza Launch in Dazzling Outfit (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actress Deepika Padukone arrives at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/cEjUSImi7x — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Alia Bhatt

#WATCH | Actress Alia Bhatt at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/NMexe7YziS — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Malaika Arora

#WATCH | Actress-model Malaika Arora at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Iv0xvmhcMN — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Katrina Kaif

#WATCH | Actress Katrina Kaif at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/PKV8XVp51s — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Salman Khan

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/PKOD1XH4VV — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

John Abraham

#WATCH | Actor John Abraham walks the ramp at the event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/hLYLfFi9wP — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Ranveer Singh

#WATCH | Actor Ranveer Singh walks the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/1utFXY0yi1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

The Shettys

#WATCH | Actor Suniel Shetty and actress Athiya Shetty walk the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3uGGbR6YyH — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan walks the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/aUrL9gB8wr — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Arjun Kapoor

#WATCH | Actor Arjun Kapoor walks the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aZPJUCmsSX — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

#WATCH | Actress Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/aHeAr2CPyd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Nora Fatehi

#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi walks the ramp at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/19IUvqW2wb — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Karisma Kapoor

#WATCH | Actress Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp at the event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/V5nCY0YpTu — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Karan Johar

#WATCH | Filmmaker Karan Johar walks the ramp at the event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BWCak6bGfD — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha

#WATCH | Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/F9C3NEj3n4 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

#WATCH | Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/9N2KubuQU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

#WATCH | Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/o7zNviLWbx — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

