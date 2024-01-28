Singer B Praak took to Instagram stories to express his deep sadness and concern following the tragic incident at the Kalkaji Temple Jagran in Delhi on Saturday night. During the event, a stage collapse claimed the life of one woman and injured several others. Praak, who performed at the event, stated that it was the first time he had ever witnessed such an accident. He emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining order and ensuring proper management at similar gatherings to prevent such tragedies from occurring again. Check out his video below. Delhi Kalkaji Mandir Jagran Stage Collapse: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed, 15 Injured As Platform Collapses During Religious Function (Watch Video).

B Praak Reacts to Kalkaji Temple Jagran Incident:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Watch Video of Stage Collapsing At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple:

Video: Stage Collapses At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, 1 Dead, 17 Injured Read More: https://t.co/5qBg33uS7T pic.twitter.com/E10ycuF4hh — NDTV (@ndtv) January 28, 2024

