Karan Johar has always aced the style game and the popular director-producer has once again nailed his look for Halloween 2022. He has shared pictures of his Halloween costume in which he can be seen posing stylishly in a coffee brown suit with the blazer customised with devil horns. The minimal yet chic accessories completes his look perfectly. Katrina Kaif Channelises Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn for Halloween 2022 Celebrations and Phone Bhoot Movie Promotions (View Pics).

Karan Johar’s Halloween Costume

