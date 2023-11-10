On Dhanteras 2023, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor shared heartfelt wishes and festive greetings with their fans on social media. While Ananya shared a video of her new home, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor dropped their photos from Dhanteras puja, dressed in a traditional attire. Check the celebs posts below! Dhanteras 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Images.

Ananya Panday Inagurates Her New Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi's Photo From Dhanteras Puja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Varun Dhawan Reliving Old Memories On Dhanteras 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sonam Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of All Her 'Dhan'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sara Ali Khan and Family Dressed in Gold for Dhanteras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

