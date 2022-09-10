The trailer of Dhokha: Round D Corner is out and it gives glimpses of how a young couple’s (R Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar) life turns upside down after a terrorist (Aparshakti Khurana), who killed 13 innocent lives, tries to hide in their apartment. Darshan Kumaar is seen essaying the role of a cop in this movie helmed by Kookie Gulati. The trailer does not reveal much about the suspense thriller but showcases every character is complex. Dhokha Round D Corner: Khushalii Kumar Spills Beans About Her Character in Debut Film.

Watch The Trailer Of Dhokha: Round D Corner Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)