Dia Mirza took to her Instagram today (August 1) and mourned the death of her niece. She shared a picture of the young girl and wrote a heart-wrenching note remembering the deceased. "My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling," a part of Mirza's caption read. May her soul RIP. Dia Mirza Shares A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Avyaan And It Is Too Cute To Be Missed!

Dia Mirza Mourns Her Niece's Demise:

