December has arrived, bringing with it the joyous anticipation of Christmas. And Diana Penty is already embracing the festive spirit with infectious enthusiasm! The actress recently shared a glimpse of her home's Christmas decorations on social media, giving fans a peek at her preparations for the big day. Penty, playfully calling herself an 'ornament', seems fully immersed in the Christmas mood. Wearing cosy red-and-white pyjama, she's pictured napping contentedly besides a Christmas tree. Have a look! Christmas 2023 Desserts From Around the World: From Christmas Pudding to Stollen, 5 Desserts That Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Happy on the Festive Day.

Diana Penty Sets in the Christmas Mood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

