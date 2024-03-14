Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple is reportedly tying the knot on March 15 at the ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR. Ahead of their wedding, an old interview video clip of the actress with Hautterfly has resurfaced online, in which she discusses her first meetup with Pulkit. Kriti reveals that her beau always carries sanitary pads in his bag, which she finds to be an ‘attractive quality’. She shares, “The first time I met Pulkit, we were not even friends, we were co-stars. And I remember I got my period, and he is someone who carries tampons and sanitary pads in his bag at all times.” She went on to say, “He has got so many cousins and sisters.. and I found that extremely attractive quality. And it’s not because he’s dating me that I’m saying this, but this is something I noticed about him even before we started dating.” Groom-To-Be Pulkit Samrat Gets Spotted Leaving for Haldi Ceremony Ahead of His Wedding With Kriti Kharbanda in Delhi (Watch Video).

Kriti Kharbanda On Her First Meeting With Pulkit Samrat

Watch Kriti Kharbanda’s Complete Interview Below:

