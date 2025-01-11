Mark Zuckerberg has ordered the removal of tampons from men's bathrooms at Meta's offices. As per reports, Mark Zuckerberg ordered the removal of tampons from men's restrooms at Meta offices in New York, Texas, and California, including Silicon Valley, reports New York Times. It is also reported that business managers were instructed to remove tampons from men's bathrooms, which Meta provided to non-binary and transgender employees using the men's bathroom. On Friday, January 10, Mark Zuckerberg also said that his Meta company, which operates Facebook and Instagram, had abandoned its DEI practices. Pavel Durov Takes Veiled Dig at Mark Zuckerberg After Meta Announced To End Fact-Checking To Curb ‘Censorship’, Elon Musk Reacts to Telegram Founder’s X Post.

Meta Orders Removal of Tampons From Men's Bathrooms

JUST IN: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg orders removal of tampons from men's bathrooms at the company's offices — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 11, 2025

