Sanjana Sanghi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Dil Bechara celebrated the two year anniversary of her film today. She took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic montage of all the amazing scenes from the film also featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput. "Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya," a part of her post read. Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

