Dilip Kumar who was hospitalised a few days back due to breathlessness might get discharged today. His pulmonologist confirmed the development. The actor's Twitter handle has been updating fans about his health and had even asked them not to believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Check out Dilip Kumar's health update here...

Actor Dilip Kumar will be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems: Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor (File photo) pic.twitter.com/L37RqmxTxq — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)