The official trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G is out! Packed with comedy as well as a social message, the 2.55 minute trailer is pretty great. Ayushmann plays the role of a gynecologist, who's often reminded that he's too 'male' to treat women. The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Film to Hit the Big Screens on October 14 (View Poster).

Watch Doctor G Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)