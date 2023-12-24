Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is maintaining its decent box office counts, all thanks to the positive word-of-mouth it has received from the audience. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has managed to gross Rs 157.22 crore globally in three days, with around Rs 53.82 crore on its third day. It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and others. Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends, Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream to live a better life in London. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Grosses Rs 103.4 Crore Worldwide!

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3

