A video of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online which sees him at Srinagar airport getting mobbed by fans. In the clip, SRK could be seen surrounded by throng of fans trying to take a selfie with the actor. Despite King Khan's effort to pass through the crowd, the adamant fans refuse to not let him go. FYI, SRK was in Kashmir for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki shoot. Shah Rukh Khan Clicked in Kashmir to Shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Videos Go Viral – WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans:

