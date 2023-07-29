Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri released in theatres on July 29, 2022. The film starred Tara Sutaria as the lead cast in the crime thriller. As this film completes a year of its release, Tara has dropped a few pictures on Instagram to celebrate the special day. The actress captioned the post saying, "Time flies.. And it was SO good to be bad. Today’s a year since #EkVillainReturns released and with it came so many firsts. Some of the most wonderful memories making this picture." Tara Sutaria Is A Total Foodie! Shares Glimpse Of Her Mid-Week Cravings (View Pics).

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

