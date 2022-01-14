Esha Deol has given a glimpse of Pongal celebration with her loved ones at home. She can be seen shouting with joy ‘Pongalo Pongal’ as the sweet dish begins to boil and overflow out of the vessel. This video is indeed all about love and happiness.

Esha Deol Celebrates Pongal With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)