As the highly anticipated 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards approaches, set to be held in Gujarat, numerous celebrities have already begun gracing the event with their presence. The preparations for this spectacular night, dedicated to celebrating extraordinary talents, are in full swing. Amidst the preparations, a behind-the-scenes video has surfaced featuring actress Kareena Kapoor diligently practising for her stage performance at the venue is doing rounds on the internet. Clad in a stylish ensemble, Kareena is seen wearing a white T-shirt layered with a vibrant red sweatshirt paired effortlessly with distressed blue jeans. Filmfare Awards 2024: Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor Rehearse Before Their Stage Performance for 69th Edition of the Show (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Practises Before the Big Night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

