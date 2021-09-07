Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi on Monday evening allegedly hit a man with his car in the Andheri area, Mumbai. As per ANI, the case is registered at the DN Nagar police station. The Bollywood actor brought the injured man to Cooper hospital where he is currently admitted.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Mumbai: Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

