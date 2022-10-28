Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy is finally gearing up for a Disney+ Hotstar release and the makers have finally dropped its first look poster. The actor has shared his first-look poster from the film and the actor is seen in a geeky avatar. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial also stars Jeniffer Piccinato and Alaya F in major roles. Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy to Premiere Directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan's Freddy First Look Poster:

