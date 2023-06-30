A recent still from the highly anticipated film Gadar 2 sparked a wave of concern and speculation among fans. The image showcased Sunny Deol's iconic character, Tara Singh, seemingly in tears next to a grave, leading many to believe it was Sakina's final resting place. However, Ameesha Patel, who portrays Sakina in the movie, took to Twitter to alleviate fans' worries. In a reassuring tweet, Patel addressed her adoring fans, stating that the shot does not depict Sakina's demise. Although she refrained from revealing the character's identity, she urged fans not to worry. Gadar 2: Teaser of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Be Unveiled With Gadar's Theatrical Re-Release on June 9!

Check Out The Viral Picture and Ameesha Patel's Clarification Here:

Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it’s SAKINA who is dead !! Well it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it’s not SAKINA !! So pls don’t WORRY !! 💖💖💖love u all pic.twitter.com/5OLl3ikpZv — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

