It was a few days back when Tiger Shroff had kickstarted the UK schedule of his upcoming actioner, Ganapath. Now, on November 10, even Kriti Sano has joined him for the shoot abroad. The actress took to her social media and shared the first glimpse of her character Jassi from the Vikas Bahl directorial. In the clip, we can see her looking fierce.

Shoot Mode on 🎬 Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action 🙅 and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule 🎥 Get ready for a dhamaka 💥@iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani #VikasBahl @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #GoodCo pic.twitter.com/f3ZJXsgB94 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 10, 2021

