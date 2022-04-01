Ganesh Acharya is in legal trouble. As reportedly, Mumbai Police have filed a chargesheet against the popular choreographer for sexual harassment and stalking, accused by one of his co-dancers in 2020. As per HT, Acharya and his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), and many other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Ganesh Acharya to File a Defamation Case Against Saroj Khan, Says ‘This Is the Conspiracy to Malign My Image’.

