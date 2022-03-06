Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi which released in theatres on February 25 is a winner at the box office. As the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial which revolves around the true story of a brothel in Mumbai has managed to collect Rs 82.14 crore at the ticket window in a total of nine days. Despite a stiff competition from The Batman, the movie is inching close to Rs 100 crore mark in India. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Is A Visual Treat And Alia Bhatt Delivers A Power-Packed Performance, Say Critics.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection:

