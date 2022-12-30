Alia Bhatt has a new fan, and it's none other than Loki star Sophia Di Martino. It so happened that after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Hollywood actress penned an appreciation note for Bhatt on Instagram. "Woahhh. What a turn Alia Bhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi," Martino wrote on IG story. To which, even Alia was quick to reciprocate. Year-Ender 2022 Box Office Recap: From Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, List of Indian Films That Entered the Rs 100 Crore Club This Year!

Sophia Di Martino and Alia Bhatt's Convo:

