Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets into legal trouble just before few days of its release in the big screens. Several buzz and controversies about the film's trailer making rounds on social media. Meanwhile, on February 22, a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court over racial remarks in the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines As the Queen of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film; Don’t Miss Ajay Devgn’s Mass Entry! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

JustIN - A third petition is filed in the #BombayHighCourt against #GangubaiKathiawadi alleging racial remarks in the film's trailer. The PIL will be heard by the bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta tomorrow. @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/IBi0qF6lT6 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 22, 2022

