Hansal Mehta has announced the name of his thriller starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, Faraaz. It is rumoured to be based on the 2016 terrorist attack at a cafe in Bangladesh. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha along with Bhushan Kumar.

In the face of violent adversity, humanity wins! Excited to collaborate with @anubhavsinha and #BhushanKumar on our labour of love #FARAAZ. Featuring an exciting ensemble including the gifted @zahankapoor and @adityarawal1 on screen! pic.twitter.com/MPk1Z585XW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 4, 2021

