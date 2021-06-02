Hansal Mehta has been left bereaved. The filmmaker lost his father and his tweet announcing the same made us sad. The director says that he always felt his father would outlive him but that couldn't happen.

Check out Hansal Mehta's tweet here...

I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero. pic.twitter.com/JkISj0mrKA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)