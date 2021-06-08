Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Fans took to Twitter to wish the actress with sweet messages.
Take A Look At A Few Messages Here:
Happy Birthday 🎉#ShilpaShetty...
One of the most beautiful and fittest actress.
Stay Blessed. @TheShilpaShetty #ShilpaShettyKundra pic.twitter.com/uDhBuHjyqN
— RITA🥀 ᵖᵃᵗʳⁱˢᵃ ❤️ (@RitSanPat_) June 8, 2021
Another Fan Sending In Wishes
Happy Birthday to one of the most talented and beautiful actress of Bollywood. She is magnificent actress as well as a magnanimous lady.
Once Again HBD @TheShilpaShetty Ji.
May god bless you with more and more.#ShilpaShetty #happybirthdayshilpashetty pic.twitter.com/7TNYUTs2S7
— Amit. (@Mahi_7_7_7_7_7) June 8, 2021
Fan Wishing Shilpa With A Tik Tok Video
Still one of the best songs ever!!! Happy Birthday 🌹 #ShilpaShetty #happybirthdayshilpashetty pic.twitter.com/j9mH04ZcO8
— G Ramesh (@grameshkerala) June 8, 2021
What A Sweet Message
Another Reason To LOVE the month Of JUNE✨❣️
This lady Who is becoming more young day by day was born this day✨Happiest Birthday To You😘#HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty #ShilpaShetty @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/QFq5wgQ7fP
— 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐲𝐚｡♡ (@DurrrRahoo) June 7, 2021
Fan Shares A Beautiful Picture Of The Actress
✨Wishing a very happy birthday to wonderful Shilpa Shetty 💐🎂@TheShilpaShetty#happybirthdayshilpashetty pic.twitter.com/khkPUKn9BH
— DEOLOMANIA RusForum (@sowika71) June 8, 2021
Fan Praising Shilpa Shetty
Here's wishing one if the most fittest actors, entrepreneur, yoga expert, fitness enthusiast @TheShilpaShetty a very happy birthday🎂. Wishing you health and happiness. Have a fabulous day and year ahead! #HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/m7hUwiheCA
— Ramya Varma 😇 (@rvarma83) June 8, 2021
Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty
Here's wishing the most vibrant and gorgeous looking diva of Bollywood, #ShilpaShetty a very happy birthday! May the celebration be as beautiful as you! Be happy in professionally and personally & achieve the highest success.#happybirthdayshilpashetty pic.twitter.com/9P6G5lx3ZB
— Piyush Goyal (@goyalpp) June 8, 2021
