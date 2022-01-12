It was in February 2020 when Ajay Devgn had confirmed that he’s stepping into actor Karthi’s shoes for the Hindi version of Kaithi. The makers have not made any official announcement yet about the title of the Hindi version. But pictures of the clapboard doing rounds from the puja ceremony shows that the Hindi version of Kaithi has titled as Bholaa. Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake.

Bholaa

Pics From Puja Ceremony

