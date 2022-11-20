There were reports doing rounds that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad would be moving in together into a plush apartment worth Rs 100 crore. But a source revealed to Pinkvilla that the reports are untrue and the couple has no such plans. The source was quoted as saying, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik and Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments.” Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to Move In Together in a Luxurious Property Worth Rs 100 Crore – Reports.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)