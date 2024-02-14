While many awaited a Valentine’s Day special post from Hrithik Roshan, the actor had different news to share with his Instagram followers. Instead of a romantic gesture, the Fighter actor updated fans about an injury he suffered. Hrithik shared a mirror selfie holding crutches, along with an update about the muscle injury he sustained. In his caption, he posed a thought-provoking question to his followers, asking about their experiences with crutches or wheelchairs. Reflecting on his family’s resilience, he mentioned how his grandfather and father refused to use wheelchairs when injured. Hrithik concluded his message stating, “Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor.” Hrithik Roshan Pens Motivational Post for Fans Remembering the Time When He Still Hit the Gym Despite the Injury.

Hrithik Roshan’s Pic Holding Crutches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)