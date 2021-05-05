It was earlier reported that Hrithik Roshan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. But now, as per Bollywood Hungama, Roshan is not keen on doing the film anymore. A source close to the development revealed that he has backed out of the film.

"Hrithik had happily agreed to do the #VikramVedha remake with Saif Ali Khan But lockdown happened and now, Hrithik seems to have decided otherwise. He doesn't seem keen on doing the Vikram Vedha remake anymore."- Source.#HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) May 5, 2021

