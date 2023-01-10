Hrithik Roshan is a supremely talented actor, dancer, a fitness icon, style inspiration and much more. The star, who is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, has turned 49 today. On the special occasion, his fans from around the world, have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him on Twitter. From sharing his pictures, videos and some of his works, Twitterati is going gaga on Hrithik’s special day. From Fighter to Krrish 4, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan!

HBD Hrithik Roshan

The Finest Movies

Fitness Inspiration

A True Star

Greek God Of Indian Cinema

A Charming Actor

Throwback Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)