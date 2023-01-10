Hrithik Roshan is a supremely talented actor, dancer, a fitness icon, style inspiration and much more. The star, who is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, has turned 49 today. On the special occasion, his fans from around the world, have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him on Twitter. From sharing his pictures, videos and some of his works, Twitterati is going gaga on Hrithik’s special day. From Fighter to Krrish 4, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood Star Hrithik Roshan!

HBD Hrithik Roshan

Happy birthday to the Fittest, Charming, Stylish, Handsome, Incredible, Talented, Fearless and the best dancer ever AKA Hrithik Roshan #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/a50OKqH7yl — Ꭺʀɢʜʏᴀ (@ARGHYA421) January 10, 2023

The Finest Movies

happy birthday hrithik roshan ♥️ thanks for giving us so many iconic movies and performances. pic.twitter.com/ly4kAvwLzM — sanil (@ohbaazigar) January 9, 2023

Fitness Inspiration

A True Star

Greek God Of Indian Cinema

Happy Birthday to the Greek God of Indian Cinema @iHrithik sir , Admired you from my childhood and will continue to.. A small and lazy effort compilation of HR x AA from my side .#HappyBirthDayHrithikRoshan#AlluArjun𓃵 #HrithikRoshan𓃵 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9PKgmUOc30 — 😈Draco😈 MUMBAI PR ™ (@dev66612) January 10, 2023

A Charming Actor

Happy birthday to Greek God of Bollywood aka Hrithik Roshan Sir. May god bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity in the coming years. #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/nknIVDvuoH — Befikre (@iamBefikre) January 9, 2023

Throwback Moment

Hrithik Roshan talking about the attack on his father. Despite these setbacks and shocks, the man rises like a phoenix! Happy birthday, @iHrithik! #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/e1gjOv4moZ — rupz #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan (@krazyrupz) January 10, 2023

