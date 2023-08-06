Ileana D’Cruz announced the birth of her first child on social media and since then fans and colleagues from the industry have been congratulating the newly blessed mom. Ileana shared that she welcomed a baby boy on August 1. The actress even revealed the name of her son by posting his adorable pic. Ileana has named her little munchkin Koa Phoenix Dolan. Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri and many others have wished Ileana on the arrival of her little bundle of love. Ileana D'Cruz is a Mom! Actress Reveals The First Pic of Her Newborn Baby, Koa Phoenix Dolan; Here's What It Means.

Ileana D’Cruz Blessed With Baby Boy

Celebs Congratulate Ileana

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ileana_official)

