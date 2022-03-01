In a sad news, an Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday (March 1). As soon as this news was all over the internet, it sent shockwaves in India. Now, Bollywood actor, Farhan Akhtar is the first star who offered condolences to the deceased's family. Have a look. Indian Student Killed in Shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Says MEA.

Farhan Akhtar:

An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon. 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 1, 2022

