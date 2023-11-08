Aamir Khan and ex-Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in early 2024. The couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Kelvan ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends. Ira has shared a series of new pictures from the pre-wedding functions, Kelvan and Ukhana, and she can’t contain her happiness. The bride-to-be looks radiant in red saree that she accessorised with floral adornments. Nupur opted for a striped yellow kurta and white pajama for the occasion. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan and Fiance Nupur Shikhare Begin Their Pre-Wedding Celebrations With Kelvan Ceremony, Mother Reena Dutta Attends (See Pics).

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)