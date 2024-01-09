Aamir Khan is currently in Udaipur, joyously hosting his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. The pre-wedding excitement is evident in online videos capturing the celebrations. The recent highlight is a pyjama party arranged by the couple, featuring Nupur dancing energetically to the tune of "Lungi Dance" from Chennai Express. The party, themed around comfy sleepwear and mattresses, showcased guests having a relaxed time. In the viral video, Nupur passionately dances, with friends enthusiastically joining in, adding to the festive atmosphere. Ira Khan Wedding: Nupur Shikhare Grooves to Jugnu Beats With Mithila Palkar in Mehendi Ceremony (Watch Video).

Watch Nupur Shikhare-Ira Khan Dancing At Their Pyjama Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

