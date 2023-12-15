Ah, the classic case of mistaken identity strikes again! American actress Lilly Gladstone's recent photo has caught the attention of Bollywood fans, prompting a double-take as they're absolutely convinced they've stumbled upon Preity Zinta herself from Kal Ho Naa Ho days. The resemblance is uncanny! Who can blame them for this delightful confusion? It's the ultimate Bollywood doppelgänger moment, leaving everyone scratching their heads and smiling! The confusion began when Film Updates shared a picture of Lily Gladstone, announced as the honorary chair for the 2024 Spirit Awards. However, the uploaded image bears an uncanny resemblance to Preity Zinta. Netizens are utterly perplexed, and they've come up with hilariously witty comparisons and captions. Check it out here. Preity Zinta Reveals Pritam Singh Zinta Was Never Her Name, Blames Bobby Deol for Spreading the Wrong Rumour (Watch Video).

Duh... That's Preity Zinta right?

I'll fight anyone who says this isn't Preity Zinta. https://t.co/7INqlQgLDS — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) December 15, 2023

This Is Crazy...!!!

Hilarious But True

Hello... Always Read The Caption

Why did i think this was Preity Zinta before reading the caption?👀 https://t.co/6rB9lSmPfk — Pusheen 🦄 (@Pusheen63581130) December 14, 2023

Wait, Who's Not Goodenough? Seriously???

people calling her priety, she's just not goodenough https://t.co/GDzgPQVaQW — meryl strepsils (@imajokin) December 15, 2023

Who's Laughing? Raise You Hands...

Haa toh bhai uski pic daalo na, Preity Zinta ki pic kyu daali idhar??? https://t.co/hBIPMSiAGB — Avee. (@naa_cheese_) December 15, 2023

Preity Zinta Can You See This?

Mix Of Preity Zinta and Jennifer Lawrence? C'mon Now...

is it just me or does she look like a mix of preity zinta and jennifer lawrence? 😭 https://t.co/7vbE5fCSVk — ً (@livsdcya) December 15, 2023

Maha Confusing, Isn't It?

But yesterday she said her real name is Preity Zinta, and now this. What is this, @realpreityzinta ma’am ? 😂 #JustKidding https://t.co/NqXRqPSL0N — Biswajit 📚 🖊️ 👓 (EX-ICT fan) (@biswa_1211) December 15, 2023

