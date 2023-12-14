Preity Zinta recently shared a video addressing rumours about her name ever being Pritam Singh Zinta. She shared a video on X and clarified that her name has always been Preity. Recounting an amusing incident from the set of her 1998 film Soldier, she mentioned how co-star Bobby Deol playfully referred to her as Pritam Singh Zinta. Since then, this playful banter led people to believe it was her actual name. The actress expressed her surprise at reading multiple reports suggesting that she changed her name from Pritam Singh to Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta Pens Down Gratitude Note for Soldier Co-Star Bobby Deol and the Entire Team (View Post).

Preity Zinta Clarifies That He Name Was Never Pritam Singh Zinta:

Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a… pic.twitter.com/ibImRuMwhj — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 14, 2023

