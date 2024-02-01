Jackie Shroff turns a year older today as the Bollywood star celebrates his 67th Birthday on February 1, 2024. Among the celebrities dropping birthday wishes for the Bollywood actor's wife, Ayesha Shroff also dropped a heartfelt post on social media for her husband. Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram and shared a series of sweet photos of Jackie Shroff along with his family members and dear friends. Sharing the post, Ayesha wrote, "How does one try to put into words or pictures a lifetime of memories, and the essence of a man happy birthday to the coolest, the kindest, best father, best son, best friend @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff. Jackie and Ayesha dated for a long time before getting married on June 5, 1987. Jackie Shroff Turns 67: Kareena Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes for the ‘Coolest Legend’ on His Special Day (View Pic).

Check Out Ayesha Shroff’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

