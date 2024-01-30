Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire with her scintillating performance at the Filmfare Awards 2024. In her act, she paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary divas of yesteryears—Rekha, Aruna Irani, and Mumtaz. The Dhadak actress took the audience on a nostalgic journey as she performed on chartbuster tracks, including 'Chadti Jawaani,' the soulful 'Do Ghoot,' and the all-time classic 'Pardesiya.' Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos and videos from her performance alongside a note of gratitude. Filmfare Awards 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Twin in Black, Raise Glam Quotient (Watch Videos).

Janhvi Kapoor Drops Photos and videos From Her Filmfare Awards Performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

