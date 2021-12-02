Fans are already impressed with the film’s trailer and the posters. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a new poster and announced that the film’s first track titled “Mehram” would be released today (December 2). The poster shows Shahid’s character, an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, holding the cricket bat and reminiscing his heroic past. While sharing the poster he captioned it as, ‘He is all set, so is his dream!!’ The song “Mehram” will be out today at 2pm.

Jersey Song Mehram Poster

