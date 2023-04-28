The Special CBI Court in Mumbai pronounced its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case that has been going on since 10 years. Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of abetment charges. Judge AS Sayyed stated, “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted.” Soon after the verdict, Sooraj took to his Insta Story and posted ‘The Truth Always Wins’. Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted of Abetment Charges.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Post After Verdict In Jiah Khan Case

Sooraj Pancholi Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram/@soorajpancholi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)