JugJugg Jeeyo is currently running in theatres near you. The flick stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in major roles. The movie is doing well at the box office, since it has released on June 24. The family comedy-drama film has collected Rs 21.83 crore on Day 2. JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 9.28 Crore on the Opening Day.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Blessing us with your love and more, thank you for making #JugJuggJeeyo a part of your hearts!♥️♥️♥️. In cinemas now!! pic.twitter.com/mBcBYuzQxA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2022

